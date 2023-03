CHANDLER, AZ — A person has died in a shooting involving Chandler police on Wednesday.

The incident occurred sometime around noon near Alma School and Warner roads.

Police say no officers were injured in the incident.

There is no outstanding threat to the public, according to police.

It is not clear what led up to the police shooting. The person's identity hasn't been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.