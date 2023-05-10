Man in critical condition after Tempe police shooting near Elliot Rd and Priest Dr

TEMPE — A man is in critical condition after a shooting involving Tempe police Tuesday evening.

Officials say the incident happened near Elliot Road and Priest Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

Police say dispatch received a call about a shoplifter inside a nearby Walmart.

Officers attempted to locate a Native American man in his mid-20s who had stolen a soundbar.

PIO on scene. Media staging area parking lot of 1150 W Grove Pkwy, Tempe pic.twitter.com/myk2JPfkHT — Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) May 10, 2023

A man matching the description was located at a nearby canal.

Officials say the man was holding a sharp object and he failed to follow commands.

The man was struck by police gunfire and was later taken to a hospital.

No officers were injured.

Tempe police say there is no threat to the public and advise the public to avoid the area.