Individual hospitalized after MCSO deputy-involved shooting in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE — An individual was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting involving Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies Friday night.
Officials say deputies were called to the area for reports of an individual with a gun near Hardy Drive and Guadalupe Road.
The shooting occurred when deputies attempted to make contact, according to officials.
The individual was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No deputies or bystanders were injured in this incident.
This incident is currently under investigation.
No further information is available.