Individual hospitalized after MCSO deputy-involved shooting in Guadalupe

Individual was transported with life-threatening injuries, according to MCSO.
Posted at 11:04 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 02:04:58-04

GUADALUPE — An individual was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting involving Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies Friday night.

Officials say deputies were called to the area for reports of an individual with a gun near Hardy Drive and Guadalupe Road.

The shooting occurred when deputies attempted to make contact, according to officials.

The individual was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No deputies or bystanders were injured in this incident.

This incident is currently under investigation.

No further information is available.

