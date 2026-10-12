Police submit 100 new charges for Corona del Sol High voyeurism case

TEMPE — The suspect accused of downloading security footage of female students changing in a Tempe high school could face 100 additional charges, depending on the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

A spokesperson with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office confirmed with ABC15 that Tempe Police have recommended 98 additional counts of voyeurism and two counts of bestiality. Antony Cruz, a former Tempe Union High School District surveillance officer, was indicted on eight counts of voyeurism in early September. MCAO said the additional charges were submitted on October 7 for review.

Cruz was arrested in August. He is accused of downloading footage of female students in a makeshift locker room at Corona del Sol High School. Police documents said the students were in “various states of undress” in those videos. A probable cause statement obtained by ABC15 states an audit found he also allegedly accessed videos from an IP address believed to be his residence.

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The district told families the dance room was turned into a makeshift locker room over the summer while the regular locker room was undergoing renovations. According to previous communications to families, the district said the dance room was not an approved area for a makeshift locker room and that an internal investigation was launched into whether procedures were followed.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said the case is under review, and a charging decision has not been made yet on the additional charges that have been submitted.

ABC15 reached out to the district about the additional charges but has not heard back yet.

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