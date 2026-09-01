Former Tempe district employee indicted on additional charge, accused of saving videos of students changing

TEMPE — A grand jury has indicted a now former Tempe Union High School District surveillance officer on eight counts of voyeurism.

The suspect, Antony Cruz, originally faced seven charges after he was arrested by Tempe Police on Saturday, Aug. 22. Cruz is accused of downloading security footage of female students in a make-shift locker room at Corona del Sol High School while working for the district. The students were in ‘various states of undress,’ according to a police report. The grand jury indictment was filed within a week after his arrest.

According to a district letter sent home to parents on Monday, Aug. 31, the Tempe Police Department confirmed they believe there are more victims in the case.

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The district told families that the dance room was turned into a make-shift locker room while the regular locker room was undergoing renovations. In communication sent to families after Cruz’s arrest, the dance room was not a location approved for a changing area. The district has begun an internal investigation to determine why and how that occurred and corrective action may come.

The district confirmed to ABC15 that the camera is now off and covered. Previous statements said that there are no cameras in changing areas, bathrooms or classrooms district wide. "The security camera in the dance room was installed in 2024 for campus safety and security purposes related to the room’s exterior access,” according to a letter sent home to parents.

Parents ABC15 spoke with say they want the camera to be removed and want better communication about cameras in spaces where students assume they’re not being watched.