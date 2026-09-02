Phoenix gas prices hit an all-time record for Labor Day weekend this year

PHOENIX — Phoenix drivers are paying $4.69 a gallon this Labor Day weekend, according to GasBuddy — the highest price ever recorded for a September 1.

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While that figure is 3 cents down from last week, it is 17 cents higher than last month and a dollar more than this time last year.

The previous record for a September 1 was set in 2023, when drivers paid $4.51 a gallon.

Gas prices have been higher before — just not heading into a Labor Day weekend.

When adjusted for inflation, drivers in the Western region, which includes Arizona, were paying what would feel like $6 a gallon at peak. Inflation-adjusted August prices topped $5 a gallon from 2011 to 2014, and again in 2022 and 2023.

So while prices are higher than expected for a Labor Day weekend, they have felt worse before.

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