Valley construction firm buys new HQ, eyes $1 billion in revenue

It might not meet the strict definition of a unicorn, which is usually reserved for flashy tech startups, but fast-growing Valley construction firm Nox Group is closing in on a lofty milestone: $1 billion in revenue in 2026.

The multi-pronged business has soaked up more than 200,000 square feet of real estate in the past year to accommodate its exponential growth — including spending $17.6 million to purchase a full 128,000-square-foot building at 1255 W. Washington St., at The Arroyo complex in Tempe.

The firm, which was bought by married couple Justin and Jessica Martin in 2018, is now sinking an estimated $30 million to transform the industrial space into its new headquarters.

“We’re really kind of establishing this headquarters that’s just office,” said Jessica Martin, who is CFO of Nox Group. “We’ve never really had that before.”

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