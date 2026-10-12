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Reports: ASU Hockey hiring NHL coach Dave Hakstol

Hakstol, 58, coached the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken after more than a decade behind the bench at the University of North Dakota
Dave Hakstol, Connor Bunnaman
Mel Evans/AP
Philadelphia Flyers coach Dave Hakstol instructs center Connor Bunnaman (82) during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Newark, N.J. The Devils won 2-0. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Dave Hakstol, Connor Bunnaman
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TEMPE, AZ — According to multiple reports, Arizona State University is closing in on hiring former NHL head coach Dave Hakstol as the Sun Devil hockey team's new interim coach. The hire was first reported by College Hockey News.

Hakstol, 58, currently serves as an assistant coach for the Colorado Avalanche. He previously was the head coach of the Seattle Kraken and Philadelphia Flyers after more than a decade behind the bench at the University of North Dakota.

The hire comes after ASU placed head coach Greg Powers on paid administrative leave more than a month after defenseman Matthew Mayich collapsed in an unsanctioned August 20th outdoor workout.

Mayich's family says he remains in a coma.

ASU has not yet confirmed Hakstol's candidacy or hiring.

See more of our previous coverage of this story in the video player above.

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