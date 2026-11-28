QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A motorcyclist died Friday afternoon, after a crash with another vehicle in Queen Creek.

Police say it happened around 3:40 p.m. on Ellsworth Loop Road just south of Rittenhouse Road.

The man sustained fatal injuries, and died at the scene, according to Queen Creek Police. They say impairment does not appear to be a factor for the driver of the other vehicle.

Southbound Ellsworth Loop Road is closed between Rittenhouse Road and Maya Road for the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the crash.