Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire technical rescue crews responded to a assist a reported 92-year-old woman experiencing difficulties getting off the trail.

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Crews deployed two mountain bike teams to access the trail and help with finding the woman.

Officials say responders were unable to make contact with the woman and it is believed the hiker left before crews arrived.

One firefighter sustained an ankle injury and is currently in stable condition, receiving treatment at the trailhead.

No patient contact was made, and no patient was located by responding crews.