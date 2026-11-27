FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — For David Janover, no two days are the same.

As a town engineer in the Fountain Hills Public Works Department, he's learned to expect the unexpected! But recently, something unexpected happened that would change his life — and potentially save it.

The 59-year-old father of two was taking advantage of a free health screening offered to Town of Fountain Hills employees. As part of the screening, Janover received an ultrasound.

That's when doctors discovered a mass on his right kidney.

"I was floored by what I heard," Janover said.

Further testing revealed he had Chromophobe Renal Cell Carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer. Fortunately, it was caught in stage one.

Doctors moved quickly to treat the cancer, and Janover underwent surgery and radiation. Through it all, he said he remained determined to fight.

"I was a man on a mission," he said.

His family was right there with him.

Janover's youngest son, Joe, was living thousands of miles away in New York state, but said he never lost faith in his father.

"I believed in him, and it worked out for the best," Joe said.

Looking back, Joe said his father's experience showed him just how much strength he has.

"It just showed such courage and bravery, and it's just inspiring. Truly inspiring," Joe said.

Now, David is hoping his story will encourage others to make their health a priority.

For him, it was a 20-minute ultrasound that helped uncover a potentially life-threatening condition before it was too late.

"Without a scan, I would be sitting here with a mass on my kidney, and it might have been too late," he said.

As the season of gratitude approaches, Janover says he has an entire town to thank.

He credits the Town of Fountain Hills for offering employees the opportunity to take care of themselves and catch potential health problems early.

"I thank the town from the bottom of my heart for giving us the opportunity, the employees the opportunity, to take care of themselves, look out for themselves," Janover said.

The experience has also given him a deeper appreciation for the people he works alongside every day.

"The town cares about the employees. We are a family here. And a very close-knit one," he said. "Without them, I'd still have this thing in me and not even know it," he said. "I owe the town my life. I really do."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.