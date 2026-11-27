PHOENIX — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 18-month old child.

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On November 26, the Lake Havasu City Police Department responded to the area of Rainbow Boulevard South for a report of a possible drowning.

When officers arrived, they learned an 18-month-old child had fallen into a swimming pool and had been submerged for an extended period of time.

The child was taken to a hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Police later learned the child and their father, Damian Trumble, 29, had been alone in the backyard of the home.

Police say that, for reasons still under investigation, Trumble fell asleep inside a playhouse in the backyard. While he was asleep, the child gained access to the swimming pool and fell into the water.

Investigators determined that an extended period of time passed before the child was discovered.

Trumble was arrested on charges of negligent homicide and child abuse. Police say he also had two outstanding warrants.