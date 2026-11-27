PHOENIX — One person is dead after a crash on Loop 202 South Mountain near the Interstate 10 interchange in Phoenix early Friday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the single-vehicle crash happened around 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Loop 202 at the interchange ramp.

The driver was the only occupant in the involved vehicle and was later confirmed dead.

Expect delays in the area, as the ramp is currently closed.

Check current traffic conditions here.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.