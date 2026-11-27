PHOENIX — For years, Erica Campbell has been running her small business, Be A Heart, out of her house.

"I design things that remind people of the hope and light of Christ. Little things they can have in their homes," Campbell said.

For the last few years, Campbell and other small business owners have been dealing with the financial pressure of tariffs. Most, if not all, of her products are made in China, and the tariffs have hurt her business. She has also looked elsewhere to source the products she designs, but has not found alternatives.

"If my item was 50% more to bring in, I had to raise the prices on it and I raised it a few dollars and will ultimately eat the cost of the difference. And so our margins are just not as good," Campbell said.

President Donald Trump this week proposed a new set of tariffs, putting Campbell on edge during what is now the busiest season for her business. She said for her business, she typically plans months in advance and costs are high already.

"We know all of us are struggling with our day-to-day costs of goods. This is just going to make things more expensive," Campbell said.

As holiday shopping gets underway, Campbell is also offering deals to stay competitive.

"We all have to. We all have to try to keep up with the corporations of Target and Walmart and offer these discounts," Campbell said.

She hopes that as people search for gifts this season, they consider spending their money at locally owned businesses.

"Shopping small, spending your money there, it makes a difference in people's lives. In your neighbors' lives. In the small business owners' lives and the people who work for them," Campbell said.

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