PHOENIX — We're getting closer to knowing how much more APS customers will have to pay for electricity.

Arizona Public Service had asked to raise residential rates by approximately 14% and rates by 45% for extra-large users like data centers.

On Friday, an administrative law judge issued a recommendation on the rate case after weighing APS's request and public input.

By Dec. 7, APS must file a final rate design to the Arizona Corporation Commission based on the judge's recommendations, along with updated estimates showing what those changes would mean for a typical residential bill.

The commission is expected to make a final decision on the electricity rate increases at a meeting on Dec. 17.

