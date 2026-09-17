Parents press for answers from Tempe school district in Corona del Sol voyeurism case

TEMPE, AZ — Parents remain frustrated after nearly a month has passed with few answers from the Tempe Union High School District amid a voyeurism investigation centered on Corona del Sol High School.

Several parents took to the podium during the district governing board meeting on Wednesday night, pressing for a third-party investigation of district privacy safeguards, greater transparency and more thorough communication to families.

Former district surveillance officer Antony Cruz stands accused of downloading security footage of female students in a makeshift locker room at Corona del Sol while working for the district. The students were in "various states of undress," according to a police report. Tempe Police arrested Cruz, now indicted on eight counts of voyeurism, on Saturday, Aug. 22.

"When something this serious happens, the question must be: how did this happen?" one woman said at the podium. "Where did our safeguards fail, and what are you going to do about it?"

Parents expressed frustration with the limited information they have received from the district. They want to know how many other individuals had access to the camera in the space where parents say students changed for practice, if other cameras captured students in sensitive states and if any particular failed safeguards or warning signs have been identified.

Tempe Police told ABC15 that at this time, "only one camera has been identified and only one person of interest."

All victims have been identified, police said, and district communication to families stated police held a private meeting with victims' families last week. Students of families not contacted by police were not victims in the investigation, the district said.

The district previously told families that the dance room became a makeshift locker room during renovations, though that was not approved by the district. The camera, installed in 2024 for security purposes, is now off and covered. Previous statements said that there are no cameras in changing areas, bathrooms or classrooms district-wide.

"These children get one childhood. They cannot undo what happened to them," the woman continued. "But this board can decide what happens next."

The district has not responded to ABC15's latest request for comment on questions asked by parents during the Sept. 16 governing board meeting.

During the district governing board's Sept. 2 meeting, Superintendent Stacia Wilson acknowledged the impact the incident has had on students and families.

"To the families who spoke here tonight: thank you," Dr. Wilson said. "We know it is not easy to come forward and share your concerns, and we appreciate you giving us the opportunity to listen."

The superintendent said the district will share further information "as it becomes available and as we are able to do so."