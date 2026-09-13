Tempe police search for Mazda driver in hit-and-run that left 16-year-old with brain injury

TEMPE, AZ. — Tempe police are asking for the public's help identifying a 2014-2016 Mazda 3 they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 16-year-old girl with serious injuries.

The crash happened at Calle Los Cerros and Baseline on Sept. 4 at 10:30 p.m. Police say the vehicle may have significant front-end damage on the driver's side — damage so severe the entire front end could be gone.

The victim, identified by a family friend as Jette, is a volleyball player who was crossing the street when she was struck. The driver fled the scene.

According to those close to Jette, she was taken to the hospital with a traumatic brain injury, a broken arm, and extensive cuts and bruises. She remains unconscious in the ICU and faces a long recovery.

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Julisa Carrizosa witnessed the crash. She was at the front of a charter bus leaving a volleyball game when she saw the collision happen.

"In my eyes I thought this person could very much be gone, the prayer was focused on this person to live another day, to still have breath in their body," Carrizosa said.

Carrizosa had a message for the driver who fled.

"No body deserved that. Just sickening that even though that took place, that that person would make the decision to go. I don't think that something that's very humane," Carrizosa said.

"I see myself in her," Carrizosa said.

Anyone with information on a potential matching vehicle is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department through the non-emergency number at 480-350-8311.

To send an anonymous tip via text message to the Tempe Police Department, text the keyword TEMPEPD and your tip to 847411.

You can also submit tips online here.

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