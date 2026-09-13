1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE — One person iwas killed and another was critically injured in a shooting in Guadalupe early Sunday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded around 2:48 a.m. to the area of Avenida Del Yaqui and E. Calle Mexico after receiving reports of two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

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Deputies found both victims in the roadway. One victim was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, while the second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified. Detectives are actively investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.