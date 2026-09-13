Charlie Kirk statue at TPUSA headquarters vandalized days after unveiling

PHOENIX — Just days after it was unveiled, a statue at Turning Point USA’s headquarters honoring late conservative activist Charlie Kirk was found vandalized Sunday morning.

Phoenix police were called to the area near 4900 E. Beverly Road, the site of TPUSA’s headquarters, just before 9 a.m. after someone reported a defaced memorial.

The statue was unveiled Sept. 10 to mark one year since the TPUSA founder was killed.

According to police, the statue and a nearby sign were vandalized with what appeared to be red spray paint. Unreadable words were scrawled on the sign, and a frowning face was drawn on the statue.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.