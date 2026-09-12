25 years after 9/11, Phoenix Fire focuses on firefighters’ emotional well-being

PHOENIX — The 25th anniversary of 9/11 is bringing first responders' emotional well-being to the forefront, and the Phoenix Fire Department is addressing that with a dedicated Member Services Division that provides mental health support to firefighters and their families.

Captain DJ Lee has been with Phoenix Fire for 21 years. He says the emotional weight of the job accumulates over an entire career, with firefighters regularly responding to fires, crashes, drownings, and calls involving children.

"The normal person will see one to three traumatic experiences in their entire lifetime. We could see one to three traumatic calls before lunch," Captain Lee said.

Calls involving children carry a particular weight, Captain Lee says.

"If you have your own kids, any type of kid call is always obviously never something we want to see. Very traumatic experience, but again, we see these things on a regular basis," Captain Lee said.

The Member Services Division was created to address those ongoing pressures. After years as a volunteer-led effort, city grant funding last year expanded the program.

It now includes a 24/7 support line, counseling, peer support, and Car 20 — a unit staffed by a fellow firefighter who can respond to high-stress calls and offer on-scene support.

Captain Lee says the effects of trauma are not always immediate.

"It's not always the initial trauma when you get there or what you see. It could be days, weeks, months, years afterwards that triggers these things that gets people's minds thinking differently," Captain Lee said.

The program also extends support to firefighters' families.

"This job not only impacts the firefighters itself, but the families, the spouses. So it's very important that they have those services and help as well," Captain Lee said.

On the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, Captain Lee reflected on the bond that connects firefighter, and the lasting impact of that day. Phoenix Fire says 62 members of Arizona Task Force One deployed to Ground Zero after the attacks.

"The fire service is a brother and sisterhood. It's our own second family," Captain Lee said.

The Phoenix Fire Department, now putting more resources into caring for those who spend their careers caring for others.

"At the same time, we're human as well," Captain Lee said. "We need that help, and our department is providing these services, which is amazing."

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