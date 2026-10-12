Microchip Technology snags firm with hardware used on Blue Origin missions

Microchip Technology Inc.⁠ aims to bolster its market share in the aerospace and defense industries with its recent acquisition of an Austin-based semiconductor firm.

Chandler-based Microchip announced Friday it acquired Vorago Technologies, which makes microcontrollers and microprocessors designed to tolerate extreme heat and radiation.

"From terrestrial defense systems to satellite and space-based platforms, our aerospace and defense customers are designing systems that must operate reliably in increasingly harsh and complex environments," said Steve Sanghi, Microchip's president and CEO. “The acquisition of Vorago strengthens our ability to support development in these demanding markets and reinforces our commitment to investing in technologies that align with our long-term growth strategy.”

Microchip, which makes microcontrollers for a wide range of applications in the automotive, industrial and power supply markets, did not disclose financial terms of the transaction but stated it is not expected to have a “material impact” on the company’s financial results.

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