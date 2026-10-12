Phoenix Pride celebrates 45 years of advocating for Arizona's LGBTQ+ community

PHOENIX — It was Pride...Arizona style!

On Sunday, Phoenix Pride celebrated 45 years with a re-imagined parade through Downtown Phoenix, with its annual Pride Festival kicking off shortly thereafter at the Arizona Center.

Dozens of businesses, nonprofit organizations, and Arizona leaders marched down Third Street this year, between Taylor and Portland, with Mother Nature fully cooperating and providing a rain-free parade!

ABC15's Nick Ciletti once again served as co-host of the parade alongside Priscilla Ornellas from KISS FM 104.7.

"It's about being secure and loving yourself, and it's about harmony and unity too," explains Aretha Frison, who identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

ABC15 also spoke with Alero Mills, who's been volunteering for Phoenix Pride for the past 25 years!

"It's gotten bigger," explains Alero. "I get to see more people like me. I get to see more youth out here because when I was their age, we were usually in the closet, scared to say who we were."

For allies like Robert Reichhard, it's also a chance to help advocate for the community.

"Pride is about community and acceptance and everyone being their most authentic selves without fear of judgment," says Reichhard. "It's everyone getting together."

Back in May, Phoenix Pride announced that they were filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing rising operational costs, financial uncertainty, and a shift in sponsorship. Across the country, many other LGBTQ+ focused organizations have also reported financial difficulties.

Phoenix Pride said at the time this would be a time for the organization to regroup financially and make sure they could preserve the future of the organization.

To see our reporting from May, click here.

To learn more about Phoenix Pride and ways you can get involved, click here.