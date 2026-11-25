PHOENIX — Arizona's economic relationship with Ireland is growing, with trade between the two reaching $850 million in 2025, according to the Arizona Commerce Authority.

That's a significant amount of business between two places separated by thousands of miles. Ireland is roughly four times smaller than Arizona in land area, but its economic impact on the state continues to grow.

Earlier this year, the Arizona Commerce Authority helped organize an economic delegation to Ireland that included about 30 political, business and community leaders. The goal was to explore new opportunities for Arizona and Ireland to strengthen their economic partnership and expand trade.

Danny Seiden, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, says the two share more than just business interests.

"We share the same supply chain. We share a lot of culture and heritage too," Seiden said.

And he believes the economic relationship is only going to get stronger.

Seiden pointed to Ireland's interest in attracting foreign direct investment and Arizona's position as the nation's leading state for foreign direct investment as two reasons for optimism.

He also highlighted the Ireland Trade Commission, which was approved by Governor Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Legislature last year.

"The Ireland Trade Commission passed by Gov. Hobbs and the Legislature last year is just the start," Seiden said.

What does Arizona trade with Ireland?

According to the Arizona Commerce Authority, some of the state's top exports to Ireland include:



Aerospace products and parts

Industrial machinery

Semiconductors

Arizona also imports several products from Ireland, including:



Industrial machinery

Computer equipment

Semiconductors



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