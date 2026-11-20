PHOENIX — For Isa Linarez-Lander, better known as "Miss Isa" to her students, every school year brings new opportunities to learn, grow and make a difference - But these days, she's challenging herself in a new way while continuing to inspire the next generation of students!

ABC15 first met Miss Isa in 2023, when he interviewed her for ABC15's Teacher Profile series. At the time, she was in her very first year of teaching at the Balsz School District at Crockett Elementary.

Although she admitted to feeling a little nervous starting out, it didn't take long to see how naturally she connected with her students! Now, after several years in the classroom, Miss Isa says the experience has been a mix of emotions, challenges and incredibly rewarding moments!

"It's been really wonderful and crazy and overwhelming and beautiful," she said. "It's such a sweet story of just over and over again the choice to be an educator."

She says even on the toughest days, the special moments with her students remind her why she chose this profession.

"For every hard day, there are these sweet moments of, 'OK, I can keep going,'" she said.

A new chapter in the classroom

Miss Isa's latest adventure is a move from Special Education to Kindergarten.

She's bringing the skills and experience she's developed over the past few years at Balsz to a new group of young learners. Her goal is to make sure every student feels seen, supported and encouraged to reach their full potential.

For Miss Isa, one of the most rewarding parts of teaching is watching children grow and seeing the transformation that can happen when someone consistently shows up for them.

"It's beautiful to watch the transformation of showing up and caring," she said.

And when it comes to her students, Miss Isa hopes they grow up knowing just how special they are.

"They are just such special people, and I hope that they live their life believing that," she said.

It's a new classroom, a new challenge and another opportunity for Miss Isa to make a lasting impact — one student at a time.

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