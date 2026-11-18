RIO VERDE, AZ — A blindfolded police officer, a horse and a group of children working together to navigate an obstacle course may not be a typical community policing exercise.

But at Reigning Grace Ranch, the unusual activity is designed to teach something important: trust.

Phoenix police officers recently brought a group of children from the community to the ranch in Rio Verde for a day of working with horses, learning about communication and building relationships with officers outside their usual environment.

The children began by learning horse safety and body language before grooming and getting to know individual horses. They then practiced leading the animals, stopping, backing up and turning before moving on to exercises focused on trust and communication.

In one activity, the children used their body language to guide horses. In another, officers were blindfolded and relied on the children to direct them as they led a horse through an obstacle course.

A.J. Gulley, director of veterans and first responders programming at Reigning Grace Ranch, said horses can offer honest feedback because they respond to what a person communicates through body language and behavior.

“Horses don't have ego, there is no deception,” Gulley said. “They're going to read what you put out there and just give you honest feedback.”

Gulley said working with an animal that can weigh about 1,200 pounds can also help build confidence. When children realize they can communicate with and partner with an animal much larger than themselves, he said, it can make it easier to work with other people.

The ranch's approach is not traditional talk therapy. Gulley said staff members use interactions with the horses and open-ended questions to help children recognize patterns in their own behavior and reach their own conclusions.

Amanda Moore, a co-founder of Reigning Grace Ranch, described the horses as a reflection of what people may be experiencing emotionally.

She shared an example of a girl with autism who had difficulty managing her emotions. While working with a horse, the girl began recognizing that when the horse became agitated, she was also becoming emotionally escalated. She learned to step away, regain her composure and return to the activity.

“These horses are like living canvas, like living mirrors, to show people what's showing up in their life,” Moore said.

For Phoenix police, the experience also provides an opportunity to build trust with children in a different setting.

Officer Jan Rollon, a community action officer with the department's Central City Precinct, said community engagement has been part of his work for 10 years. He said officers want children to understand they can trust police and feel comfortable around officers beyond those they already know.

The blindfold exercise put that trust to the test for Rollon, who acknowledged he was nervous about relying on the children while working with a horse.

“I put all my trust in them, so that was good,” he said.

Rollon said bringing children from the city to the ranch also exposes them to experiences they might not otherwise have.

“A lot of these kids are stuck in a certain area, certain neighborhood,” Rollon said. “They're not exposed to this where they live.”

He said the goal is to give children a positive experience they can remember, particularly if they are dealing with challenges in their personal lives.

“We want to continue this. It's not — we're not one and done,” Rollon said.

He hopes the experience can broaden the children's view of what is possible, including opportunities to work with animals and on a farm.

Reigning Grace Ranch is a donor-funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Gulley said neither the children nor the participating officers pay for the program. Donations support the ranch's programming for veterans, first responders and children.

More information about the ranch and ways to support its work is available at azrgr.org.