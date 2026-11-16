Tiny surgery, big relief: How 'microsurgery' at Mayo is improving quality of life for patients

PHOENIX — A tiny surgical procedure is offering new hope to some Valley patients dealing with a painful and often frustrating side effect of cancer treatment.

It's called "microsurgery," and doctors at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix say it can help alleviate symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic condition that causes swelling when the body's lymphatic system is damaged or disrupted.

Lymphedema affects millions of cancer survivors across the country. It often develops after cancer treatment, particularly when lymph nodes are removed.

But advances in microsurgery are giving some patients another option.

How microsurgery can help treat lymphedema

At Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Dr. Annie Wang, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is using specialized microsurgical techniques to help the body find new ways and new pathways to drain excess fluid.

The procedure is so precise that surgeons use stitches finer than a human hair.

Using a high-powered microscope, Dr. Wang can identify tiny lymphatic vessels and connect them to nearby veins, creating an alternate pathway for fluid to drain instead of building up in the arms, hands, or legs.

Dr. Wang says the approach represents a significant shift in how doctors think about lymphedema following breast cancer treatment.

"We used to think of lymphedema as an inevitable consequence of breast cancer treatment, and that's no longer true," Dr. Wang said.

She compares the lymphatic system to the plumbing in a house.

When the system becomes disrupted, fluid can back up, much like water overflowing because of a blockage.

For breast cancer patients, removing lymph nodes from under the arms can partially block that drainage system, leading to excess fluid buildup and chronic swelling.

More than just swelling

Lymphedema can affect much more than a patient's physical appearance.

Dr. Wang says patients may experience heaviness in their arms, difficulty getting dressed and recurring infections if the condition goes untreated.

While results can vary, and the procedure may not completely eliminate lymphedema, many patients report noticeable improvements.

For some, that can mean a better quality of life after cancer.

Dr. Wang says helping patients regain a sense of normalcy is one of the most rewarding parts of her work.

She says she feels honored to help patients through an already difficult cancer journey and restore something they may feel they lost during treatment.

"Our goal is no longer to just help people survive breast cancer, but to really thrive afterwards," Dr. Wang said.

What patients should know

Not every patient with lymphedema will be a candidate for microsurgery, and outcomes can vary depending on the individual.

Patients interested in the procedure should talk with their doctor about whether it's an appropriate option for them.

As with any surgery, there are potential risks. Insurance coverage may also vary depending on the patient's plan, so it's important to check with your insurance provider before moving forward.

To learn more about microsurgery at Mayo Clinic, click here.

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