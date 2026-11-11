State Forty-Eight debuts new shirt to promote hiking safety

PHOENIX — It's a chance for all of us to wear safety on our sleeves!

Arizona-themed clothing company State Forty Eight is teaming up with the City of Phoenix on a special T-shirt - designed to keep everyone safe on our trails.

Five dollars from each t-shirt order will go to the City of Phoenix and the Parks and Recreation Department and their, "Take a hike. Do it right," campaign.

Chelsey McHale is hoping it's more than a fashion statement - and instead, a constant reminder to be safe and not take unnecessary risks.

"Clint is a reason I started advocating, but every hiker is the reason I keep going," says Chelsey, who lost her older brother, Clint, in 2011 after he went off-trail on Camelback, plummeting to his death.

"Every time I keep getting these ideas, I'm going to run with that. And I'm not going to stop."

Click here to more information and to pre-order!