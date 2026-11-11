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State Forty-Eight debuts new shirt to promote hiking safety

For hiking safety advocate Chelsey McHale, the campaign is personal. She lost her older brother Clint after he fell on Camelback 15 years ago.
ABC15's Nick Ciletti speaks to a hiking safety advocate about why State Forty Eighty's new t-shirt campaign is so meaningful and how we can all get involved.
State Forty Eight debuts hiking safety t-shirt
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PHOENIX — It's a chance for all of us to wear safety on our sleeves!

Arizona-themed clothing company State Forty Eight is teaming up with the City of Phoenix on a special T-shirt - designed to keep everyone safe on our trails.

Five dollars from each t-shirt order will go to the City of Phoenix and the Parks and Recreation Department and their, "Take a hike. Do it right," campaign.

Chelsey McHale is hoping it's more than a fashion statement - and instead, a constant reminder to be safe and not take unnecessary risks.

"Clint is a reason I started advocating, but every hiker is the reason I keep going," says Chelsey, who lost her older brother, Clint, in 2011 after he went off-trail on Camelback, plummeting to his death.

"Every time I keep getting these ideas, I'm going to run with that. And I'm not going to stop."

Click here to more information and to pre-order!

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