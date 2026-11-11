Adaptive sports provide key lifeline for Arizona veteran and new sense of purpose

PHOENIX — Creating new missions for our veterans - and showing them just how strong they continue to be on and off the battlefield.

There is an Arizona veteran who says adaptive sports have made her feel more empowered - and even have been a lifesaver - and now, she wants other veterans to know that there is always time for them to join in, form connections, and change their lives.

Jiesyl Rama served eight years in the U.S. Navy and was injured in an explosion in 2020 where she suffered a traumatic brain injury and permanent lower leg injury.

After retiring from the military, she found adaptive sports and now, participates in everything from wheelchair basketball to Para-Skeleton sledding.

Jiesyl has participated in a number of different programs from Warrior Games to Invictus Games, which was founded by Prince Harry.

"The secret sauce of adaptive sports for veterans in general provides us community," says Jiesyl. "It provides us a healthy way to move our bodies and it has saved my life, essentially."

In the new year, Jiesyl heads to Italy where she will compete in the Para-Skeleton competition. She says for her, the main mission is to make sure veterans know they are still capable of so much - even years after their military service has ended.

We thank Jiesyl and all of our veterans who are making Arizona and our country proud!