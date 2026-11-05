Crystalyne Curley projected to make history as first woman elected Navajo Nation President

NAVAJO NATION — For the first time in Navajo Nation history, a woman is projected to be elected President, according to unofficial results from the Navajo Nation Election Administration.

On Wednesday, ABC15's Nick Ciletti spoke to Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley, who, according to those unofficial results, is leading her opponent, Justin Jones, by roughly 1,100 votes, with all chapters reporting. Officials with the Election Administration still need to certify the results, but in the meantime, Jones is vowing to challenge them, saying his supporters reported issues at polling sites.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti reached out to the Jones campaign for comment Wednesday. They sent us the following statement:

"The Jones–Ellison campaign is committed to ensuring that every Navajo voter's voice is heard and that this election was conducted in full accordance with the laws of the Navajo Nation. We have received credible reports of procedural irregularities and compliance concerns across various polling locations. Our team is actively reviewing these matters and examining all available legal remedies under the Navajo Nation Election Code to protect the integrity of the vote."

Making history and forging her own path

ABC15 also caught up with Curley, who first made history in 2023 as the first female Navajo Nation Council Speaker and is on track to make it again after earning the most votes in this week's elections, according to those unofficial results.

"For all the young girls and young boys out there and in our super rural communities of the Navajo Nation, that is possible," explains Curley. "Anything is possible. It just takes a lot of hard work, faith, and also a positive attitude."

Curley says her grandparents served as a great inspiration and support system growing up.

"I remember a lot of them would tell me that you are capable of anything," she explains. "And I would pray with my grandfather early in the morning, putting down the corn pollen together, and we would pray. But I wouldn't really understand what his prayers were, but he would tell me, 'One day, you're going to be a great leader.'"

Curley says that she and her Vice Presidential running mate, Chris Deschene, have been working on their 100-day plan, which will include fighting for water rights and much more.