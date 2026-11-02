Arizona Animal Welfare League celebrates annual Walk to Save Animals

TEMPE, AZ — Talk about lending "a helping paw!" If you missed the 28th annual Arizona Animal Welfare League Walk to Save Animals this weekend at Tempe Beach Park, don't worry! There is still time to donate and take action.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti emceed the event again this year, which raises money for AAWL's critical services.

AAWL is Arizona's oldest and largest no-kill animal shelter, serving the community since 1971.

AAWL provides low-cost veterinary care, animal training, volunteer and foster opportunities, as well as adopting our thousands of dogs and cats in need of loving homes.

"To us, keeping families together is just as important as creating families," explains Kimberly Root with AAWL. "When pets are adopted through AAWL, we offer support for the year after the adoption and beyond if you ever have behavior or medical questions. We also have our community vet clinic. We offer training, just to be able to really support families and hopefully keep those pets with the families who love them deeply!

To learn more about AAWL, ways to donate and take action, and to browse their adorable dogs and cats who need loving homes, click here.