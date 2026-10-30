Halloween candy: Which sweets are the scariest for your teeth?

PHOENIX — With Halloween just around the corner, chances are you've already been reaching into the candy bowl! But some of those sweet treats can be scarier for your dental health than others.

Dr. Christopher Brendemuhl, chair of the Department of Dentistry at Valleywise Health, says one of the biggest factors in how candy affects your teeth is how often you eat it throughout the day.

If you can't resist snacking on Halloween candy, Brendemuhl recommends drinking water afterward and swishing it around your mouth. He also suggests limiting how frequently you reach for sweets.

Rather than snacking on candy throughout the day, try having it with a meal or as a dessert, he says. Making candy an occasional treat instead of a constant snack can help protect your teeth.

The good news is that a solid dental care routine can also help reduce the risk of damage. Dr. Brendemuhl recommends using fluoride toothpaste, flossing regularly, and visiting the dentist once or twice a year.

So, which Halloween candy should you be most cautious about? Dr. Brendemuhl points to chewy and sour candies, which can pose a particular challenge for your teeth. Chewy sweets can stick to teeth, while sour candies are acidic and can contribute to enamel erosion. That doesn't mean you have to give up your favorite Halloween treats altogether, but when possible, brushing your teeth afterward and maintaining good oral hygiene can help keep your smile healthy long after Halloween is over.

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