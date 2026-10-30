Kyrene de los Cerritos hosts annual pumpkin drop, teaching kids about STEM and working together

AHWATUKEE — You could say the STEM lesson at Kyrene de los Cerritos Leadership Academy was a "smashing" success!

Friday morning, the school held its fifth annual pumpkin drop event where each class creates a contraption, puts a pumpkin inside, drops it from the roof, and sees how well it weathers the plunge!

School leaders say it's a lesson in science for all ages, but more importantly, a lesson in coming together, working towards a joint goal, and enjoying one another.

"There is that collaboration piece," explains Cerritos principal Matt Martin. "Kids can come together as a classroom, create an idea, collaborate, together, and build something better together, using science, technology, engineering, art, and math."

For assistant principal Catie Perry, the excitement surrounding the day has been contagious!

"You could just feel the energy," said Perry. "They are looking forward to doing something together as a class. That makes me feel so good as a leader."

Of the 20 classes that took part, school leaders say eleven of the pumpkins were smashed and nine remained intact!