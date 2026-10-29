Harris Elementary School hosts free Trunk-or-Treat event for community

MESA — It was the event that featured costumes, candy, and community in Mesa.

Wednesday night, ABC15 went to Harris Elementary School, part of Gilbert Public Schools, for their second annual Trunk-or-Treat celebration, hosted by the PTSO and also the Harris Elementary School Student Council.

"It is so special to have our community here for this event," explains Harris Elementary School Principal Jenn Laserna. "Just showing how much our community means to our school here at Harris and have a safe place to trick or treat."

Student Council Advisor and Fifth Grade Teacher Margaret "Penny" Stewart says the event has gotten even bigger this year.

"They have a safe place to trick or treat and really enjoy our families here," says Stewart.

For fifth grade Student Council members like Kaylana, the event is a great way to bring the whole community together and also a chance to show off all their hard work!

"I feel like I did work hard for this opportunity and I feel like I did do my best," explains Kaylana.

The event also served as a fundraiser as the school tries to raise money for window coverings to provide both shade and privacy. If you'd be interested in donating, contact Margaret "Penny" Stewart by e-mail at Margaret.Stewart@gilbertschools.net.