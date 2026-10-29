‘Dogs N’ Denim’ Fashion Show Celebrates Service Dogs in Arizona

TUCSON, AZ — It’s where fashion meets four-legged friends, all for a meaningful cause.

The “Dogs N’ Denim” fashion show gives service dogs — including dogs with missing limbs — a chance to strut their stuff in one-of-a-kind outfits made from recycled denim.

The designs are created by University of Arizona students in the “Fashion With a Purpose” class through the Norton School of Human Ecology.

Organizers recently visited Phoenix to share more about the event and its mission: celebrating service dogs, their handlers and the independence and resilience they demonstrate every day.

Brooke Fleischman of Dogs N’ Denim says she hopes the show will help raise awareness about the organization and the important role service dogs play in people’s lives.

“I’m just hoping that people can recognize the organization that we put on and spread the word about service dogs and how they help us and we help them,” Fleischman said.

The fashion show is scheduled for tonight in Tucson. For show time, how to sponsor a dog, and ways to donate, click here

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