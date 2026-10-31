Man treks 3,100 miles across the country for charity

PHOENIX — What started as an effort to escape the daily grind turned into a 3,100-mile journey across the country and a mission to help single parents facing one of life's toughest battles.

Camilo Ruiz spent 213 days walking from Orlando, Florida, to Seattle, Washington, raising $14,000 for The Singletons, an Arizona nonprofit that supports single-parent families battling cancer.

But Ruiz says the journey gave him more than an opportunity to raise money, It also brought him a renewed sense of purpose, a different perspective on life and a closer relationship with his mother.

"At first, it was just, you know, planning it out for fun. Not sure if I was gonna actually do it," Ruiz told ABC15. "But then my girlfriend was like, kind of gave me the push because she saw how obsessed I was with the idea."

Ruiz officially set out on March 9, 2026, documenting his journey through daily videos and updates as he made his way across the country.

The trek, which he called the "End the Rat Race Walk," covered roughly 3,100 miles.

But he wanted the challenge to mean something beyond the physical accomplishment.

Ruiz said his own childhood helped shape the cause he eventually chose to support. His mother raised him as a single parent for several years before remarrying, an experience he said he remembers clearly.

He began searching for nonprofits that helped single parents and eventually discovered The Singletons, a Phoenix-based organization dedicated to supporting single-parent families affected by cancer.

"I just imagined, like, wow, like how hard it is being a single parent, and then you throw a sickness into the mix, the mother of all sicknesses," Ruiz said. "So I was set. I was like, this is it."

Founded in honor of Michelle Singleton, a single mother who died from cancer in 2005, The Singletons works to ease some of the financial, emotional and everyday challenges families face while navigating a cancer diagnosis.

Its programs include providing nutritious family meals, essential household supplies and birthday and holiday gifts for children.

The organization says its mission is to provide consistent support, hope and a sense of community for single-parent families battling cancer.

For founder Jody Boyd, Ruiz's decision to support the nonprofit was especially meaningful.

"There are hundreds of thousands of nonprofits organizations, and we're not the only one that helps, you know, single parents," Boyd said. "And for him to have found us, and to have seen something special..."

Boyd said the $14,000 raised through Ruiz's efforts will make a significant difference for the families the organization serves.

"Fourteen thousand dollars is a big deal. I mean, it's huge," she said.

MORE THAN 3,000 MILES OF PERSEVERANCE

The journey wasn't easy.

Ruiz said there were plenty of mornings when he questioned whether he could keep going.

Of the 213 days on the road, he estimates there were 90 to 100 days when he woke up wanting to quit and go home.

"It was rough," he said. "But there's just something keeping me going. Just like, I can't stop."

He pushed through physical exhaustion, changing weather and the challenges of traveling across unfamiliar territory. Along the way, he went through five pairs of shoes and experienced parts of the country he had never seen before.

Despite the difficult stretches, Ruiz said some of his most memorable moments came when he stopped walking long enough to take in the scenery.

"There was times where I would just freeze in awe and just spend like 30 minutes to an hour, set all my stuff down, sit down, and just take it all in," he said.

But some of the most meaningful changes happened away from the road.

Ruiz said his decision to take on the challenge prompted his mother to reach out more frequently than she had in the past.

She began checking on him throughout the journey, something he said helped rebuild their relationship.

"Now, not only is she my mother, but she's also my friend now, and it feels really nice," Ruiz said.

A JOURNEY THAT CHANGED MORE THAN ONE LIFE

After 213 days, Ruiz reached Seattle, completing the cross-country trek and raising $14,000 for The Singletons.

He initially set out hoping to help families facing cancer. But he said the experience also taught him to appreciate the people, places and opportunities around him.

And while he's proud of what he accomplished, Ruiz believes he could do even more.

Seeing other fundraisers raise tens of thousands of dollars has motivated him to think about how he can help more people in the future.

"I know it's out there. I can do better. I can give more, you know," Ruiz said. "I want to help more."

For now, the 3,100-mile walk stands as a reminder that sometimes a single step can lead to something much bigger than the destination.