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Arizona school letter grades are out: See which schools improved and which fell

Two schools jumped from an F to a B, while one school fell from an A to an F in the latest Arizona school letter grade results.
Arizona's school letter grades are out. Data analyst Garrett Archer breaks down the biggest jumps and drops across the state. Check your school's grade at ABC15.com.
Arizona school letter grades: Biggest jumps and drops
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PHOENIX — Arizona's school letter grades are out, and the results show dramatic swings — with some schools making major jumps while others fell hard.

Overall, 42% of Arizona schools earned an A last school year. Breaking it down, charter schools outperformed district schools, with 49% of charters earning an A compared to 40% of district schools.

High schools performed best, with 56% of Arizona's 230 high schools earning an A — more than half. Among K-8 schools, 40% earned an A. Of the 131 hybrid schools, 44% earned an A.

Looking at results by county, more than half of schools earned an A in three counties: Greenlee, Apache and Maricopa. In Pima County, 42% of schools earned an A. Everywhere else, a third or fewer schools earned an A.

Among the most improved schools compared with 2025:

  • Liberty Traditional Charter in Saddleback and Imagine Cortez Park Elementary in Phoenix both jumped from an F to a B
  • Cragin Elementary in Tucson and Solano School in Phoenix's Osborn District both moved from a D to a B
  • Heritage Academy Pinnacle in Glendale climbed from a C to an A

On the other end of the spectrum, Stepping Stones Academy in North Phoenix fell from an A to an F. Phoenix International Academy in South Phoenix dropped from an A to a D. Three schools slid from a B into the D range: Valley Union High School, Ray Middle School and the Littleton District's Online Academy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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