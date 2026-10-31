Arizona school letter grades are out: See which schools improved and which fell

PHOENIX — Arizona's school letter grades are out, and the results show dramatic swings — with some schools making major jumps while others fell hard.

Overall, 42% of Arizona schools earned an A last school year. Breaking it down, charter schools outperformed district schools, with 49% of charters earning an A compared to 40% of district schools.

High schools performed best, with 56% of Arizona's 230 high schools earning an A — more than half. Among K-8 schools, 40% earned an A. Of the 131 hybrid schools, 44% earned an A.

Looking at results by county, more than half of schools earned an A in three counties: Greenlee, Apache and Maricopa. In Pima County, 42% of schools earned an A. Everywhere else, a third or fewer schools earned an A.

Among the most improved schools compared with 2025:



Liberty Traditional Charter in Saddleback and Imagine Cortez Park Elementary in Phoenix both jumped from an F to a B

Cragin Elementary in Tucson and Solano School in Phoenix's Osborn District both moved from a D to a B

Heritage Academy Pinnacle in Glendale climbed from a C to an A

On the other end of the spectrum, Stepping Stones Academy in North Phoenix fell from an A to an F. Phoenix International Academy in South Phoenix dropped from an A to a D. Three schools slid from a B into the D range: Valley Union High School, Ray Middle School and the Littleton District's Online Academy.

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