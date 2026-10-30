Arizona Governor declares a state of emergency for Navajo, Coconino counties after extreme weather

HEBER-OVERGAARD, AZ — Governor Katie Hobbs has declared a state of emergency after tornadoes, heavy rains, hail and high winds pummeled Navajo and Coconino counties about a week ago.

Navajo County submitted an application for financial assistance after the extreme weather caused power outages, damaged property, blocked streets and potential threats to public health and safety, according to the Office of the Governor Katie Hobbs.

RELATED STORY| NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down during Wednesday's storms

$200,000 from the state's general fund will be made available to the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, Division of Emergency Management for response and recovery efforts.

“My thoughts are with all of the Arizona communities impacted by last week’s tornadoes and storms,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I am committed to making sure each community has the resources it needs to continue recovering, and am thankful to everyone who is supporting ongoing recovery efforts,” the governor said.