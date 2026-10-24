NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down during Wednesday's storms

OVERGAARD, AZ — The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down during Wednesday's storms, and both have been rated EF1.

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The first tornado was reported near Ponderosa Park in Yavapai County. It touched down around 7:32 a.m. and remained on the ground until about 7:46 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado developed near Lookout Mountain and traveled north-northeast for approximately eight miles before dissipating near Walker Road.

The EF1 rating was based on damage observed in the area. Peak wind speeds were estimated at 105 mph.

An EF1 tornado is classified as having wind speeds between 86 and 110 mph.

The second tornado touched down south of Heber-Overgaard on Wednesday evening and traveled north across Highway 260 through the town before dissipating near Highway 277.

The National Weather Service said this tornado caused its most significant damage on the south side of Highway 260 and in central portions of Overgaard.

The tornado's path extended more than nine miles, with peak wind speeds estimated at 110 mph. One non-life-threatening injury was reported.