Crash near 87th Avenue and Thomas Road leaves two people in critical condition

PHOENIX — A crash near the intersection of 87th Avenue and Thomas Road left two people in critical condition Friday, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Authorities say firefighters were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. after reports of a multi-vehicle collision.
Crews arrived and found a two-car crash resulting in three people being transported to the hospital.
A man and a woman were transported in critical condition while a child was transported in stable condition.
This is a developing story.