Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
85  WX Alerts
Traffic

Crash near 87th Avenue and Thomas Road leaves two people in critical condition

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted
Add ABC15 as a Google Preferred Source

PHOENIX — A crash near the intersection of 87th Avenue and Thomas Road left two people in critical condition Friday, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Authorities say firefighters were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. after reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Crews arrived and found a two-car crash resulting in three people being transported to the hospital.

A man and a woman were transported in critical condition while a child was transported in stable condition.

This is a developing story.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo