Family of South Phoenix crash victim calling for more security at bus stops

PHOENIX — A morning commute quickly turned into a life-threatening situation Wednesday morning as a car plowed into a four people waiting at a South Phoenix bus stop.

The collision happened near 46th Street and Baseline Road around 8:15 a.m.

Officials say a single vehicle crashed into a bus stop, leaving six people in need of treatment. One of the victims was trapped and had to be extricated, officials said.

One of the victims is 26-year-old mother of two, Maritza Sanchez.

Her family said she was on her way to work. They said she is currently still in critical condition, but making improvements.

"She's an amazing person. She's a wonderful mom,” partner Johnny Garcia said. "She’s an active ASU student right now. She just had a new job. She's been doing wonderful. Her entire department right now is backing her and helping in every which way.”

A preliminary investigation shows speed was a potential factor in the crash.

Sanchez's brother, Michael Sanchez, said speeders and dangerous drivers are common along Baseline Road.

"There also needs to be more safety precautions for the people waiting at the bus stop,” Sanchez said. "Because if you're waiting for a bus, you shouldn't have to be worried about your life or your well-being.”

An online fundraiser has been set up in support of Sanchez’s medical recovery and family.

The Phoenix Union High School District confirmed another one of the crash victims is a current student. Police have not released any more information about the other victims or driver.