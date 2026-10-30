Four hospitalized after being struck by lightning near El Mirage Elementary School, police say

EL MIRAGE, AZ — Four people were hospitalized after being struck by lightning Friday morning as storms moved through the Valley.

El Mirage police were first called to the school bus drop-off at El Mirage Elementary School around 8:40 a.m. for reports of a lightning strike. When they arrived, they located four adults who had been struck by lightning.

All four people were taken to hospitals for treatment and were conscious. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Carrie Thorpe, who works in the area, spoke with news crews about her experience as storms moved through the area.

“The thunder was so loud, it felt like the building shook,” she said, but she didn't know at the time that anyone had been hurt. “It’s crazy, and you hear about things like this, but how many times does it happen? It’s sad.”

More storms are likely from late morning into early evening. A few could turn strong to severe, mainly across southern and central Arizona. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats through early evening.

ABC15's Meteorologists offer lightning safety tips to remember during storms, noting that lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from a storm.

You should stay indoors during storms and wait 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder to go outside.

KNXV

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