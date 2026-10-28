WHAT TO EXPECT: Fall storms to soak Arizona with rain, flooding risk this weekend

Big changes are on the way for Arizona this week!

A large storm system taking shape off the West Coast will pull moisture north and east from Pacific and send two rounds of rain across the state.

Dew points could climb near 60 degrees by Friday night, making it feel a lot more humid too.

The first round moves in late Thursday night. Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread Friday morning and continue through the afternoon before tapering off Friday evening.

Here in the Valley, watch out for heavy downpours, dangerous lightning and localized flooding in washes and low-lying areas. Never drive through a flooded roadway.

Saturday brings a break between storms. A few showers are possible in the high country, but most of the Valley stays dry for Halloween and trick-or-treating.

A stronger storm arrives late Saturday night. This one will tap into near-record moisture for this time of year and bring a steady, soaking rain to much of Arizona on Sunday.

All told, the Valley could see up to an inch and a half of rain Friday through Sunday. Some spots in the high country, especially along and below the Mogollon Rim, could pick up more than two inches, with a few spots possibly topping three inches.

Since Sunday’s rain will fall on ground already soaked from Friday, the flooding risk will climb. Friday and Sunday are ABC15 Weather Action Days.

This storm will bring a big dose of cool air too. Valley highs drop into the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday, then into the low 70s Sunday and Monday. Some spots may not reach 70 on Sunday.

Drier weather returns by Monday afternoon.