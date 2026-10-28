Medicare open enrollment: What Arizona patients need to know

PHOENIX — Medicare open enrollment is underway, and this year's changes are significant, according to a local doctor who says he's already hearing from concerned patients.

"Some of them cannot afford their medication. Some of them can't afford specialists or tests, and sometimes it's because they've picked the wrong plan, " said Dr. Leo Odle of Optum Primary Care.

Dr. Odle offered several tips to help patients avoid choosing the wrong plan:



Shop around. Do not automatically let your current plan roll over.

Do not automatically let your current plan roll over. Use a certified, licensed broker if possible, as the process can be complicated.

if possible, as the process can be complicated. Spouses don't have to share a plan. What works for one partner may not work for the other, and it is OK to have different plans.

What works for one partner may not work for the other, and it is OK to have different plans. Verify your primary care doctor is still covered if you switch to a new plan.

Some of the biggest price changes this year will affect Medicare Part D drug coverage and the standard deductible.

In Arizona, data show 1.5 million people use Medicare.