Geneva Zoltek is an Emmy Award-winning Weather Anchor and Impact Earth Reporter at ABC15.

Originally from Kalispell, Montana, Geneva has a passion for weather, the outdoors and earth sciences.

She earned her bachelor's degree from Montana State University and master's degree in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana.

Before joining ABC15 in October of 2026, Geneva worked at KTNV in Las Vegas, where she covered extreme heat, monsoon, and environmental issues across Southern Nevada.

Prior to that, she worked on-air at KIVI in Boise, Idaho and KPAX and KTVH in Montana.

When she's not working, you can find Geneva exploring the desert (in cooler weather) with her dog Herman and finding a new spot for great food.

Suggestions encouraged! Story ideas? Reach out to her at geneva.zoltek@abc15.com