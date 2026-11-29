SCOTTSDALE, AZ — At Butterfly Wonderland in Scottsdale, thousands of tropical butterflies take their first flight every week inside a special enclosure. The exhibit is tailor-made for the multiple species on display.

"This is a perfect environment for them, that's why they do so well here," said Adriane Hopkins, Director of Education.

Misters keep the air humid and the temperature stays at 78 to 81 degrees all year. It's a great place for locals to visit and see the magic up close.

But outside those walls, it's not so perfect.

A 2025 report from the Xerces Society shows Southwest butterfly numbers have dropped 37% since 2000 — the biggest decline in the country. In Arizona alone, eight species have lost more than 90% of their populations.

"Butterflies are an indicator species, if they start declining, that's a signal that there's something wrong in our environment," Hopkins said.

"Our message is to build a butterfly garden," she continued.

If you want to help, you don't need a giant garden. A few native flowers on a patio or in a backyard give butterflies and other pollinators a place to refuel and keep their numbers afloat. Arizona milkweed is a great choice — especially if you want to see monarchs stop by.

Tips for building a butterfly garden

For those who want to go further, there's more to a successful pollinator garden. Choose a sunny location, and plant both host plants, where butterflies lay their eggs, and nectar plants, which they need to sustain their adult life.

Common host plants in Arizona include:



Arizona milkweed

Baja fairy duster

Black dalea

Desert hackberry

Citrus trees

Desert senna

Desert milkweed

Mallow

Passion vine

Common nectar plants include:



Ageratum

Asters

Butterfly mist

Butterfly bush

Chocolate flower

Cosmos

Lantana

Milkweed

Wooly butterfly bush

For more information on Butterfly Wonderland, click here: