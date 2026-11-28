PHOENIX — With Christmas less than a month away, you may be heading out to find the perfect tree. Experts say there is plenty to choose from, and prices are steady.

The Hill family came out to Moon Valley Nurseries Friday evening to find their real Christmas tree.

"We are looking for size, fullness, I don't know, smell," a member of the Hill family said.

"They have to be strong enough to hold my mom's crystal ornaments," another Hill family member said.

This year, growers say there are plenty of trees to go around. Survey results released in September by the Real Christmas Tree Board found 85% of growers surveyed rated this year's supply as strong or very strong, and 91% said they didn't plan to raise wholesale prices.

That strong supply is showing at Moon Valley Nurseries too.

"We secure all of our trees ahead of time, just straight from Oregon, they come shipped in snow, like when we were unloading the trucks this morning, snow was coming out of the trucks it was wonderful," said Toni Cruse, district manager for Moon Valley Nurseries.

The nursery tries to provide a tree at every price point.

"Most of our prices are the same from years prior, are still the same this year, we've got them tagged based on height and variety and everybody gets to come in and pick the right tree for the right price and we get them loaded and we make sure they are happy and it's a family experience," Cruse said.

For families like the Hill family, it's a holiday tradition that keeps them coming back each year.

"It's just like magical to all be together," a member of the Hill family said. "Smell the smells and have a reason to be together, and then we get to decorate the tree when we get home."

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