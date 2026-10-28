Mother Nature's Farm in downtown Gilbert offers fall festival fun through Halloween

GILBERT, Ariz. — Fall is in full swing, and one downtown Gilbert farm is making the most of the season.

Mother Nature's Farm is a family-owned animal rescue that is home to more than 500 goats, cows, donkeys and other animals. Through the end of the month, the farm hosts a fall festival with a pumpkin patch, games and more, to help support the rescue.

Alexander Kelsall is the third generation to run the farm. He said the season brings something special to the property.

"You know, honestly, there's something in the air," Kelsall said.

Visitors can feed and interact with the animals, including cows with names like Goldie, Milky Way and Hershey's. Families say the experience is a highlight of the fall season.

"The weather is so nice. It's just wonderful seeing them share the carrots and feed the animals," one mother said at the farm.

For Kelsall, watching families enjoy the farm is what it's all about.

"It's good to see them come outside, have fun and run around and be real kids now. It's great," Kelsall said.

The fall festival at Mother Nature's Farm runs through Oct. 31 in downtown Gilbert.

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