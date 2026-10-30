$125M Atari Hotel in downtown Phoenix moves closer to reality

The long-discussed $125 million Atari Hotel⁠ in downtown Phoenix is getting closer to actually opening, as construction is set to start on the project this week.

An executive with Intersection Development, the group behind the Atari Hotel, said demolition has started on the existing buildings where the hotel and entertainment project will go at 840 N. Central Ave. in downtown Phoenix.

For the past several years, Intersection has been buying up property along Central Avenue between Roosevelt and McKinley streets in downtown Phoenix – spending more than $22 million across multiple transactions. The company is prepared to invest more than $200 million redeveloping the area with new multifamily housing and restaurant space just south of where the Atari Hotel will go.

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