Carefree lands ‘first-rate specialty grocer’

Carefree, a small town north of Phoenix nestled in mountain vistas and hills dotted with saguaro cacti, is in the process of getting its second grocery store.

Scottsdale-based developer SimonCRE⁠ is working with the town to construct a new 120,000-square-foot retail project called Craig's Crossing on the far southwestern side of Carefree, off Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway. The Empire Group of Companies owns the land and Western Retail Advisors is handling the retail leasing.

The Town of Carefree passed a resolution 6-1 during an Oct. 22 special meeting in favor of adopting a "notice of intent to enter into a retail development tax incentive agreement" for Craig's Crossing.

Under the proposed agreement, the town would offer up to $11.6 million in incentives to help SimonCRE cover public infrastructure costs.

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