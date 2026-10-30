Phoenix police asking for help in deadly shooting investigation near Cave Creek and Hatcher roads

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking the public to come forward with any information after a man was shot and killed near Cave Creek and Hatcher roads Thursday night.

Officers were first called to investigate a shooting in the neighborhood around 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation by homicide detectives.

Police say the suspect is an "unknown adult male," but no additional details were immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO). You may remain anonymous.